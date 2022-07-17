Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,141 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 158,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.