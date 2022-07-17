Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,166 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on INT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

