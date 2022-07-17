Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 228 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $271.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.63 and a 200-day moving average of $288.10.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

