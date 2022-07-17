Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,897 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

