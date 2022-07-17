Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 29,487 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,487 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

