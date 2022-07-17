Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,004 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

