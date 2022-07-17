Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,889 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in RLI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RLI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 211,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

