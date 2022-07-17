Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,957 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

CDEV stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 5.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

