Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 499 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $11,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Up 8.0 %

Celsius stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 252.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

