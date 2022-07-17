Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 785 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 35,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

