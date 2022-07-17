Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,467 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 227,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,324 shares of company stock worth $1,981,128. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

See Also

