Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,126 shares of company stock valued at $84,012. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

