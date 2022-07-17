Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 265,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 63,751 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $880.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

