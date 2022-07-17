Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 258,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,568 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $622.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

