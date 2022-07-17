Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.96.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $99.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
