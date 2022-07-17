Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.96.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

