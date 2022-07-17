EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $9.64 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

