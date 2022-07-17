Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $28,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after buying an additional 150,462 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELAN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

