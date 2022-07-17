Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after buying an additional 658,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,341,000 after buying an additional 161,429 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.25 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.