Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 594,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $30,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 176.0% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 269.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.