Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

