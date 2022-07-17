Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 396.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

