Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.