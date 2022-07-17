Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 824 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Western Digital by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,696,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.41 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.