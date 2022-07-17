Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

FDS stock opened at $399.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.98.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

