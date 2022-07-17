Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.