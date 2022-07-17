Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 803,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Shares of ROST opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

