Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $397.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

