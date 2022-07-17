Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 1,486 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 30.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

