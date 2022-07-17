Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 4,136 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $199,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 816.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 276,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

STLD opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

