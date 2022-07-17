Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 754 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $189.98 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

