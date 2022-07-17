Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 32,775 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

