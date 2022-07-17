Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 550 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

