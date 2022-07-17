Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in MetLife by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 158,321 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

