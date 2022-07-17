Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $92.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

