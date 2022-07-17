Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) dropped 26.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.60 million during the quarter.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

