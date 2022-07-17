First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

