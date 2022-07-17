First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

