First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

