First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.