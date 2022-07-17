Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $36,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $49,925,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 777,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $27,271,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

