Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $26,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $24.62 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 300,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

