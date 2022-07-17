Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

