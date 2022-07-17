Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Position Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GNW opened at $3.97 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

