Girard Partners LTD. Buys 5,083 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 73,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

