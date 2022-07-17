Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Position Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

