Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $28,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after purchasing an additional 71,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,561,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,100,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

