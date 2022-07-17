Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

