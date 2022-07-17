Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Purchases $99,995.49 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 13,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $854.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 252,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.