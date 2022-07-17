Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $189.98 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

